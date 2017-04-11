US Repeats Mistake of Iraq, Libya by Launching Military Strike - Lawmaker

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States will repeat the mistake of detrimental military interventions in Iraq and Libya if President Donald Trump single-handedly authorizes missile strikes against Syria without consulting Congress, House of Representatives lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday.

"There is a reason our [US] Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war: we should be shown the evidence and given the opportunity to debate the strategy and sacrifice expected," Gabbard told The Hill. “No leader of either party, pro or against military intervention, should let our President take us down the path to another regime change war without that debate.”

Gabbard said she and thousands of other Americans went to war in Iraq based on false intelligence and lies from US leaders including the country’s president.

"We should have been skeptical then, and we weren’t," Gabbard added. "The cost was thousands of American lives and trillions of dollars down the drain."

The Congresswoman came under fire for her criticism of US President Donald Trump for launching missile strikes on Syria's air force without coming to Congress first.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield, with President Donald Trump saying the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on April 4, which resulted in the death of over 80 people.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and will never do so.

