Register
19:09 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Firefighters and firefighting equipment arrive to deal with wildfire that quickly spread across acres of land, damaging many homes and forcing residents to evacuate in this image released on social media in Nassau County, Florida, U.S. on March 22, 2017

    State of Emergency Declared in Florida Due to Increased Wildfires

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy Florida Forest Service
    US
    Get short URL
    0 76 0 0

    Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida following the recent wildfires across the state and the high potential for increased wildfires to continue this year, according to official statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida because of recent wildfires and the high potential for more to start, a press release from his office said on Tuesday.

    "Today, Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order 17-120 declaring a state of emergency in Florida following the recent wildfires across the state and the high potential for increased wildfires to continue this year," the release stated.

    Burned buildings and cars aftermath of wildfire is seen in this image released in social media by Tennessee Highway Patrol in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U.S. on November 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Tennessee Highway Patrol
    Death Toll Rises From Wildfires in Resort Areas in US State of Tennessee - Mayor
    The release noted that more than 100 active wildfires are burning on more than 20,000 acres in the state.

    The state of emergency will ensure Florida is ready to respond to and prepare for the wildfires, the release added.

    The Florida Agriculture Commissioner is quoted in the release as saying that this is the most active wildfire season seen in Florida since 2011.

    Related:

    Death Toll in US State of Tennessee Wildfire Rises to 14
    Death Toll Rises From Wildfires in Resort Areas in US State of Tennessee - Mayor
    Over 50 People Injured in Wildfire in US State of Tennessee
    Devastating Wildfire Surrounds Hotel in Gatlinburg, US
    Tags:
    state of emergency, Rick Scott, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok