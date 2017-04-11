State of Emergency Declared in Florida Due to Increased Wildfires

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida because of recent wildfires and the high potential for more to start, a press release from his office said on Tuesday.

"Today, Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order 17-120 declaring a state of emergency in Florida following the recent wildfires across the state and the high potential for increased wildfires to continue this year," the release stated.

© REUTERS/ Tennessee Highway Patrol Death Toll Rises From Wildfires in Resort Areas in US State of Tennessee - Mayor

The release noted that more than 100 active wildfires are burning on more than 20,000 acres in the state.

The state of emergency will ensure Florida is ready to respond to and prepare for the wildfires, the release added.

The Florida Agriculture Commissioner is quoted in the release as saying that this is the most active wildfire season seen in Florida since 2011.