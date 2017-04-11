US Air Force Orders Thorough Research on Safety of Optical Radiation Devices

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense contractor Engility Corporationhas been awarded an $8.5 million modification contract for the Optical Radiation Bioeffects and Safety program, according to the Pentagon.

Engility will provide additional research to understand, mitigate and exploit effects of ultraviolet, visible, infrared optical radiation devices and their countermeasures on Department of Defense personnel and aerospace missions, the announcement noted.

The company will also continue to explore technologies for diagnosis and treatment of combat injuries due to optical radiation; improved methods of combat casualty care, including triage, diagnosis and treatment, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the project will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in the US Texas and is expected to be completed by April 23, 2020, the announcement added.