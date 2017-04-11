US Army Orders Additional $497 Million in Services From Eight Contractors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Eight US companies have been awarded nearly half a billion dollars in US Army contracts to provide high tech, research and other unspecified support and consulting services, the Department of Defense announced.

"[The companies] will share in a $495.7 million… contract for program and systems support services, including project, program and portfolio management; business, cost estimating and financial management; life cycle logistics [and] systems engineering," the announcement said on Monday.

The contracts would also cover business improvement, business analytics, test and evaluation, information technology, education and training, technical editing and writing and physical security operations, the Defense Department explained.

The awarded companies are: Alion Science and Technology Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte Consulting, Engility Corporation, Leidos Innovations Corporation, the MIL Corporation, Sabre-DCS-I3 and URS Federal Services, according to the announcement.