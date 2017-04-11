US Army Orders Additional $497 Million in Services From Eight Contractors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Eight US companies have been awarded nearly half a billion dollars in US Army contracts to provide high tech, research and other unspecified support and consulting services, the Department of Defense announced.
"[The companies] will share in a $495.7 million… contract for program and systems support services, including project, program and portfolio management; business, cost estimating and financial management; life cycle logistics [and] systems engineering," the announcement said on Monday.
The awarded companies are: Alion Science and Technology Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte Consulting, Engility Corporation, Leidos Innovations Corporation, the MIL Corporation, Sabre-DCS-I3 and URS Federal Services, according to the announcement.
