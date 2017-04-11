Bush, Obama Admins Failed to Create 10 Million Jobs for Americans - Think Tank

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The long industrial decline under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama has kept at least ten million male Americans out of work, American Enterprise Institute (AEI) senior fellow acknowledged on a Brookings Institution panel.

"If we were still at [year] 2000 levels, we would have an additional 10 million people in America with jobs today," Eberstadt, who holds the chair in political economy at the AEI, said on Monday.

Eberstadt acknowledged that the loss of so many jobs had had a devastating impact on adult males across the United States.

"The collapse of work for men has been much more brutal in the United States than it has been in Europe… The declining numbers in the work force for men has been much more steep," he admitted.

Moreover, Eberstadt said US society was also suffering from what he called an "explosion of crime and punishment."

He also noted that nearly one in eight men in the United States who have not been incarcerated have a felony in their backgrounds, limiting the kind of jobs they would be hired for.