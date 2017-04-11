WashPo, NYT Win Pulitzer Prizes for Coverage of Trump, Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold received his award "[f]or persistent reporting that created a model for transparent journalism in political campaign coverage while casting doubt on Donald Trump’s assertions of generosity toward charities," the announcement said on Monday.
The New York Times staff received its prize for an alleged "agenda-setting" reporting on Putin’s efforts to project Russia’s power abroad, the announcement from the Columbia School of Journalism said.
Russia has repeatedly denied Washington's claims of its alleged meddling in the election.Russian President Vladimir Putin also issued a direct denial of allegations that his country influenced the US presidential elections.
The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature and musical composition in the United States, according to published sources.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete lol. At least we see how far it goes. None of the fake prizes were ever real. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good job guy's you deserve it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why stop there, How about the awarding them the "Nobel peace prize" & the "Oscar" as well
dump neocon trump
Donald Fuckboy Trump
datt