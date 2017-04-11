Eight-Year-Old Student in California School Shooting Dies From Injuries

The teacher was also killed, and another child wounded. The gunman killed himself at the scene.

On Monday, a gunman by the name of Cedric Anderson arrived at North Park Elementary under the pretense of visiting one of the teachers at the school. Anderson had a record of domestic violence and weapons charges.

Upon reaching the classroom, the gunman shot the teacher while two students were struck by errant gunfire. The teacher, Karen Smith, had been standing in front of the students, who were special-needs students, when she was shot.

Police don't believe Anderson intentionally shot the children, but nonetheless, the damage was done.

The two students had been rushed to the hospital and were reported to be in critical condition. The classroom included students from first through fourth grade, which corresponds with students between the ages of six and ten.

"It is my understanding that the domestic violence we are talking about was part of [Anderson's] criminal history" that led up to the shooting. Anderson may have had a history of drug abuse charges as well.

"All I hear was four bangs," a student was reported as saying.