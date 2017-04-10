No Confirmation US, Anti-Assad Forces Cooperate in Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House will not disclose whether the Trump’s administration is cooperating with forces in Syria fighting to topple the country’s President Bashar Assad, Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

"I’m not going to go into details on what we’re doing and who we’re talking to," Spicer stated. "I think that obviously didn’t prove too successful last cycle, the last administration in terms of regime change."

On Thursday night, Trump ordered missile strikes on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical attacks against civilians.

The Syrian government denied having chemical weapons as it agreed for entire arsenal to be destroyed after a 2013 incident. The Organization for the Protection of Chemical Weapons announced in January 2016 that Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal was destroyed.

The United States is leading a coalition of 68 nations aimed at defeating Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria by supporting allied forces on the ground with airstrikes and providing other assistance, including special operations troops and military training.