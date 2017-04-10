Eisenhower Strike Group Conducting Drills for Readiness

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is involved in an exercise to make sure they are ready to deploy anywhere on short notice, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday.

"Approximately 6,000 Sailors from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (Ike CSG) are conducting a sustainment exercise (SUSTEX) to maintain their readiness and capability to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice should the need arise," the release stated.

The release noted that this exercise allows the group to train for anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, irregular warfare and maritime interdiction scenarios.

The group worked together successfully on its last deployment in 2016, and now its working on skills to make sure it's ready for the next mission, whenever that arrives, the release added.