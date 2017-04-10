Register
23:26 GMT +310 April 2017
    Former colleagues claim Bill O'Reilly may have bizarrely inserted himself into the narrative of the JFK assassination.

    Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly Under Investigation in Sex Harassment Scandal

    The allegations against Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly are under investigation by the network’s parent company 21st Century Fox, after another complaint was filed by a Los Angeles radio personality.

    KFI talk radio host Wendy Walsh, who was a reoccurring guest on "The O'Reilly Factor," filed a complaint last week with Fox News’ misconduct hotline last week, which she recorded and published to YouTube.

    Walsh claims that O'Reilly offered to get her a job at the network, but retracted it after she refused to go to his hotel room with him after having dinner at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles in 2013. 

    "At the beginning of the dinner, he made a point of telling me his best friend was Roger Ailes and they wanted to offer me a job as a contributor on his show," Walsh said in the call to the misconduct hotline. "At the end of the dinner he said, 'Let's get out of here,' and I thought he meant let's go to the bar and continue talking about my career and to get more career advice. But he started walking in a different direction and when he turned around to find me he said, 'Let's go to my suite.'"

    Bill O'Reilly
    © AP Photo/ Paul Morigi
    Ratings Skyrocket, Sponsors Flee as Trump Endorses Fox News Host O’Reilly
    After Walsh declined, and they went to the bar instead, she claims that O’Reilly became hostile and told her to "forget about any career advice I gave you, you're on your own."

    Walsh’s appearances O’Reilly’s show reportedly ended soon after. Fox News claimed that she was dropped as a recurring guest as she was not good for their ratings.

    Her story was included in the explosive New York Times report, which revealed that O’Reilly and Fox News had paid $13 million to settle previous sexual harassment claims against the host.

    "21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters," the company said in a statement on Sunday evening.

    Paul Weiss is the same law firm that had been hired to investigate the sexual harassment claims against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, leading to his resignation days later.

    Walsh has not yet filed a lawsuit against the network or O’Reilly.

    "We do not intend to file a lawsuit," Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing Walsh told the Los Angeles Times. "Dr. Walsh is not seeking any money."

    More than 60 companies have pulled their advertisements from the Factor, the highest-rated show in cable news for the last 16 years, in response to the allegations against the host.

    Tamara Holder
    Fox News/Youtube
    Fox News Settles Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit for $2.5 Million
    Many large companies are involved in the commercial boycott, including Jenny Craig, Advil, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ancestry, Hyundai, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Consumer Care, Constant Contact, Lexus, UNTUCKit, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Esurance, T. Rowe Price, Credit Karma and Allstate. Nearly half of the 107 companies that recently advertised on the program are now refusing to do so again, Buzzfeed reports.

    In 2011, Fox News terminated its contract with Glenn Beck after 200 companies pulled their advertisements.

    O’Reilly has acknowledged the settlements, but has challenged the validity of the sexual harassment claims. In a statement last week, he asserted that the settlements were paid in an effort to protect his children.

    President Donald Trump has also came to the defense of the Fox News personality.

    "I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person," Trump said an interview with the New York Times from the Oval Office last Wednesday. "I think he shouldn't have settled; personally, I think he shouldn't have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong."

