Plane Wrong: Ticketed Passenger Dragged From Overbooked US Jet (VIDEOS)

On April 9, a faultless passenger was forcibly removed from United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville. Videos of the incident were shared through social media and have caused a massive uproar among users.
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) 10 апреля 2017 г.
When no one accepted the deal, the airline doubled the offer from $400 to $800. Again, no one said yes; that is when United said a computer would randomly choose which passengers had to depart the already-boarded flight. Some of those gave up their seats willingly, but one man refused to leave the flight. In the videos, he is seen being violently dragged by thuggish cops from his seat and out of the plane as he screamed.
@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik— Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) 9 апреля 2017 г.
The man who refused to give up his seat was reportedly a doctor who had patients to see in the Louisville-area early Monday. "He told the police and the United employees he had to be at the hospital in the morning to see patients," one of the passengers commented on the footage he posted on his Twitter.
Social media users staunchly condemned the incident, noting that overbooking issue should have been resolved before letting people board and that the policemen acted in too heavy-handed manner.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It wasn't random selection. They picked an Asian guy traveling alone, who may not speak a lot of English. Randomly picked on an Asian guy with glasses. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's not an secrete that americans policy has a SS nazi culture. Therefore, this video should be working for everyone and avoid americans airlines and even transition thru america. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They should have just cancelled the flight and told all of them to rebook. An airline is going to make mistakes. It's awfully American to refuse to change plans and sit like children in defiance. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bully culture at work again. Great example for bullies in school to pick on anyone, anywhere, anytime as they desire. I doubt if you would ever see anything like this in some countries like Japan in a million years, where human dignity still holds its values.
