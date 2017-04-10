Register
    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015

    Plane Wrong: Ticketed Passenger Dragged From Overbooked US Jet (VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    United Airlines, a major American airline headquartered in Chicago, sold too many tickets on one of its flights, and after it failed to find volunteers to leave the aircraft, the company decided to force random passengers off the plane with the help of police.

    On April 9, a faultless passenger was forcibly removed from United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville. Videos of the incident were shared through social media and have caused a massive uproar among users.

    ​According to witnesses who published the videos, the flight was overbooked. Mid-boarding, it turned out that the airline needed to provide extra space for crew members, so that they would get to Louisville in time for their next flight. United Airlines representatives started to look for volunteers to leave the plane in exchange for a paid night at a hotel, monetary compensation and a ticket for the next day.

    When no one accepted the deal, the airline doubled the offer from $400 to $800. Again, no one said yes; that is when United said a computer would randomly choose which passengers had to depart the already-boarded flight. Some of those gave up their seats willingly, but one man refused to leave the flight. In the videos, he is seen being violently dragged by thuggish cops from his seat and out of the plane as he screamed.

    ​The man who refused to give up his seat was reportedly a doctor who had patients to see in the Louisville-area early Monday. "He told the police and the United employees he had to be at the hospital in the morning to see patients," one of the passengers commented on the footage he posted on his Twitter.

    Some media report the man was eventually allowed to re-board same flight, which took off two hours behind schedule. United Airlines said in a statement: "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation."

    Social media users staunchly condemned the incident, noting that overbooking issue should have been resolved before letting people board and that the policemen acted in too heavy-handed manner.

      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      It wasn't random selection. They picked an Asian guy traveling alone, who may not speak a lot of English. Randomly picked on an Asian guy with glasses.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      It's not an secrete that americans policy has a SS nazi culture. Therefore, this video should be working for everyone and avoid americans airlines and even transition thru america.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      They should have just cancelled the flight and told all of them to rebook. An airline is going to make mistakes. It's awfully American to refuse to change plans and sit like children in defiance.
    • Reply
      avatar
      alex_glazunov
      Bully culture at work again. Great example for bullies in school to pick on anyone, anywhere, anytime as they desire. I doubt if you would ever see anything like this in some countries like Japan in a million years, where human dignity still holds its values.
