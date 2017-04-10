Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Receives Illegal Property Tax Break

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New York Daily News, Manafort registered both his New York and Florida condominiums as primary residences, thereby receiving tax breaks in both states. The media stated that Manafort received an approximate $5,500 discount (17% of the $31,439 bill) in New York, and a $50,000 per-year discount in Florida.

"Florida is Mr. Manafort’s primary residence. He has not asked to change his residence to New York State… We are reviewing the matter and will, if necessary, make any correction," Manafort’s lawyer Bruce Baldinger said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the laws in both of the states, only one of the condos can be registered as the place of primary residence, the media explains, adding that voting records show that Manafort is registered to vote at his Florida address.

Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager until August 2016, when he had to resign following accusations of previously accepting millions of dollars in off-the-books payments from deposed Ukrainian President Viлtor Yanukovych's Party of Regions, while working as an adviser to the former head of state.