Register
00:24 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Trump Explains Syria Strike in Letter to Congress, Says More Action May Come

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    51146229

    Acting under the mandate of the 1973 War Powers Resolution bill, US President Donald Trump submitted a written explanation to Congress for Saturday’s missile strike in Syria.

    "I acted in the vital national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive," Trump wrote, The Hill reported.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Lavrov to Tillerson: US Attack in Syria Plays Into Terrorists' Hands

    The letter, addressed to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), also stated that, "The United States will take additional action, as necessary and appropriate, to further its important national interests."

    Addressing the nation on television immediately following the US airstrike, Trump said, "Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital, national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

    He also said "there can be no dispute" that Syrian government forces had launched the chemical attack, an assertion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues to deny.

    Obeying the mandate of the Nixon-era War Powers Resolution, a president must submit the justification for ordering the use of force within a 48-hour time period.

    Related:

    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'
    Pentagon's Airstrike in Syria Resembles Washington's 'Pretext to Vietnam War'
    Xi, Trump Discussed Situation in Syria During Meeting in US
    Tags:
    airstrike, airstrikes, Pentagon, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Blackie
      What did he say "no beautiful babies should die?"
      www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-gomez-receives-award-alongside-pro-abortion-attorney-general-pr
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Oh give me a break. Trump broke international law and there is no war or direct security interest of the US to validate the action. But I am glad Trump is digging a deeper hole for himself.

      Trump attacked a sovereign nation without any UNSC resolution or authority or approval by the government of the land he attacked. Total outlaw and liar.

      Now, Trump is trying to validate what he did. Idiot is supposed to validate it before killing anyone. This letter should have been sent immediately following the strike. They hastily wrote one in hindsight.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Nice story. How about you show the evidence showing Syria using chemical weapons.
      Trumps is just the same as all your other criminal presidents. Drain the swamp? No more war? When will the Amerisheep stop believing these lies and start stretching necks.
    • Reply
      flatzee
      There's nothing more dangerous than an unpredictable naive president!
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Trump's reasoning for US national interest seems to be that the US owns the world, therefore the US has national interests anywhere in the world. Crazy.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok