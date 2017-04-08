Trump Explains Syria Strike in Letter to Congress, Says More Action May Come

"I acted in the vital national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive," Trump wrote, The Hill reported.
The letter, addressed to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), also stated that, "The United States will take additional action, as necessary and appropriate, to further its important national interests."
Addressing the nation on television immediately following the US airstrike, Trump said, "Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital, national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."
He also said "there can be no dispute" that Syrian government forces had launched the chemical attack, an assertion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues to deny.
Obeying the mandate of the Nixon-era War Powers Resolution, a president must submit the justification for ordering the use of force within a 48-hour time period.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What did he say "no beautiful babies should die?" Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Oh give me a break. Trump broke international law and there is no war or direct security interest of the US to validate the action. But I am glad Trump is digging a deeper hole for himself. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nice story. How about you show the evidence showing Syria using chemical weapons. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete There's nothing more dangerous than an unpredictable naive president! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Trump's reasoning for US national interest seems to be that the US owns the world, therefore the US has national interests anywhere in the world. Crazy.
Trump attacked a sovereign nation without any UNSC resolution or authority or approval by the government of the land he attacked. Total outlaw and liar.
Now, Trump is trying to validate what he did. Idiot is supposed to validate it before killing anyone. This letter should have been sent immediately following the strike. They hastily wrote one in hindsight.
Trumps is just the same as all your other criminal presidents. Drain the swamp? No more war? When will the Amerisheep stop believing these lies and start stretching necks.
