Register
18:21 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Star Marine

    Star Citizen 'Has Something for Everybody' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    US
    Get short URL
    0 86 0 0

    Radio Sputnik correspondent Denis Bolotsky spoke with John Erskine, vice president of publishing at Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) and Austin Studio Director about the company's upcoming Star Citizen video game, which is currently being developed as a crowdfunded project.

    “Star Citizen”: How Gamers Created Their Own Universe
    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    "Star Citizen": How Gamers Created Their Own Universe
    He said that some of their fans were a bit older that the regular gaming audience, but over time people of all ages became attracted to Star Citizen, because “it has something for everybody.”

    “It is up to you to choose what sort of a game you want to play, whether it is spaceflight itself, first-person shooting sequences or economic and social tasks that help characters achieve their goals,” John Erskine noted.

    “Our goal is to create a universe that appeals to people. In Star Citizen quality is a top priority. We offer lots of different activities and each of them has its own depth,” he added.

    Pirate Swarm V2
    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    Pirate Swarm V2

    When asked what kind of features users could expect from Star Citizen and whether it was going to introduce something surprising that would make it different from other such engines available on the internet, John Erskine said that there were many things they had done before.

    “One major thing that we expanded is essentially the engine’s mathematical capability. It’s called ‘64-bit precision’ and allows a player to start a point in space and fly seamlessly from one end of the solar system to the other without having to reload screens and change from one zone to another.

    It’s not like you teleport from point A to point B,” he continued. 

    Star Citizen was crowdfunded and financially it is a very efficient model. All the money that is generated from the consumers’ pockets goes into the development of the game. The developer normally gets only 15 and 20 cents out of each dollar earned.

    “We’ve been very open about our development process and the progress of the project. We produce video content. We have a very nice website and an overwhelming amount of weekly updated content about the game’s development. All this is very advantageous where it comes to crowdfunding,” John Erskine explained.

    Answering a question whether space exploration games really inspire today’s kids to become scientists, astronauts, to do something, which deals with space exploration, or whether they are just entertainment products, Erskine said that Star Citizen a pretty serious entertainment.

    “Our spaceflight model is as accurate a simulation of Newtonians physics in a zero-G environment as we can make it. It inspires people to go and understand more about how an airplane or a spaceship flies.”

    ArcCoorp
    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    ArcCoorp

    “There are a lot of things this [crowdfunding campaign has caused people to think about that you would normally never think about in a video game,” he said in conclusion.

    The makers of “Star Citizen” coined the term “first-person universe” to describe their game. The project was launched by Chris Roberts’ company, Cloud Imperium Games, with the help of thousands of gamers. In 2012 Roberts, who is also known for the 1990s space games series Wing Commander, launched a crowdfunding campaign – first in a blog, and then on Kickstarter.

    SM Echo
    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    SM Echo
    • PlanetShot
      PlanetShot
      © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    • PlanetShot
      PlanetShot
      © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    • Battle Royale
      Battle Royale
      © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    1 / 3
    © Photo: Cloud Imperium Games
    PlanetShot

    Within the following five years the campaign generated more than $150 million, at one point even taking the title in the Guinness Book of World Records as “the most-funded crowdfunding project anywhere”.

    Star Citizen is currently in its testing stage and developers are planning to release a major update in the summer of 2017.

    Even though this game will remain in development for several years, many players are already putting parts of Star Citizen to the test. So for those who like “sandbox” games, and prefer to expand their in-game world to distant galaxies and unexplored planets, this project is a must-see.

     

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Game On: Study Reveals Video Games Can Help Treat Depression
    Neuro-Interface to Bring Players’ Real-Life Emotions in Video Games
    Tags:
    inspirational, in-depth, 64-bit precision, virtual universe, video game, Star Citizen, Austin Studio, Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), Denis Bolotsky, John Erskine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok