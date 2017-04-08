HandsOffSyria: Protests in New York Over Syria Airstrikes

“The Trump regime has just started bombing Syria. We must not fall for the lies and propaganda,” one of the groups organizing, the Answer Coalition, an offshoot of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, wrote in a statement about the protest.

The statement demands that a potential conflict in Syria is not about democracy or humanitarian intervention, but rather US superiority.

“Just like the rest of his agenda, his attack is about increasing the profits of the billionaires,” the statement continued.