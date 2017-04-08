Register
03:10 GMT +308 April 2017
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    #HandsOffSyria: Protests in New York Over Syria Airstrikes

    Anti-war protesters are descending upon Trump Tower in New York City in protest of the president’s strike on Syria on Thursday evening.

    “The Trump regime has just started bombing Syria. We must not fall for the lies and propaganda,” one of the groups organizing, the Answer Coalition, an offshoot of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, wrote in a statement about the protest.

    The statement demands that a potential conflict in Syria is not about democracy or humanitarian intervention, but rather US superiority.

    “Just like the rest of his agenda, his attack is about increasing the profits of the billionaires,” the statement continued.

      Lickie Weeks
      Looking at Trump's complete lack of enthusiasm, this may not have anything to do with Trump. Perhaps detecting and countermanding those actually responsible is more wise, than just blaming Trump as a fall guy.
      How many of these stupid septic (US) public have in reality any idea as to what THERE farking government has been involved in and doing!!! Looking at the numbers, sweet F.A.! Most are still like trying to getting over the landing on the moon like as if it was last week?
      This was prob part of the nuclear option. And TRUMP should had demanded an investigation,. Which makes it all smell at a false flag.
      They wanted to END the winning streaks of Syrian mil.

      20 planes lost? Russia could have 20 planes willing and ready 24/7 for Syrian operations under Syrian command. They will be flown by Russian mil ONLY and maintained.

      The base? Russia and Syria can use it as IS. Just clean the rubble. Russia is capable of have all supplies , on field units. Including FOOD , Hospital.
      People are NOT stupid. That's why this takes place. They know there was no investigation,. and CNN FOX all day magnifying all. CNN brought supposed victims of 2013 ASSAD attack.
      That was never proven as Syrian, Said Churkin and others that were part of the investigation.

      Now Russia could storm where this people are by ground with Syria, and grab their stockpiles. Just bring videos.
      @ Sputnik . Can we have full screen on this live feeds?
      Beyond the Law movie quote, "You just stepped on your meat, man." Trump is toast.
      The great white hope, drain the swamp, change. Bull. Shiet.
      Get some rope. Load your guns and take back your nation.
      Next abolish the fed
      Lastly, go to the CIA and FBI, fire the management and pull the fill on the Rothchilds, Soros and rockefellers, well you know what to do next.
      Go Americans Go!! This is the spirit to return peace to our planet ... Hands off Syria! NO WAR!
      Lickie Weeks, Yes ... people standing up like these guys, may actually be supporting him, if he is a president who is genuinely committed to a more peaceful global policy -- wars off the table. So you're right -- but why not at the Pentagon-- is that now where the warmongers' seat is?
