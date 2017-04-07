Congress Judiciary Panel Seeks Number of Americans Under Surveillance by Intel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The congressmen noted that several Judiciary Committee members requested the same information last year.

"We appreciate the technical and logistical challenges presented by these requests, but we remain convinced that this estimate is crucial as we contemplate reauthorization of the FISA Amendments Act," Goodlatte and Conyers said in a letter to the ODNI.

FISA Section 702 targets communications of non-US nationals outside the United States, but House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes recently indicated that US persons, including members of President Donald Trump's transition team, have been incidentally surveilled by the intelligence community.

Goodlatte and Conyers reiterated in the letter the Judiciary Committee's request for real numbers, not percentages, that can be shared with the public.

Additionally, they said they expected the ODNI and National Security Agency to explain the methodology chosen to survey the FISA program.

Congress is set to reauthorize the FISA provisions, including Section 702, later this year.