Gorsuch to Defend US Constitution 'Faithfully' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate voted 54 — 45 on Friday to confirm Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
“As a deep believer in the rule of law, Judge Gorsuch will serve the American people with distinction as he continues to faithfully and vigorously defend our Constitution,” Trump stated.
Later that day, the Senate approved in a 52-48 vote a change of an existing rule that will enable moving forward the nomination of Judge Gorsuch as the ninth Justice on the Supreme Court. The new rule allowed the Senate to take a simple majority procedural vote to limit debate to 30 hours on President Donald Trump's candidate for the Supreme Court.
