Sanders: Trump Must Explain How Military Action in Syria Helps Achieve Peace

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

"Trump must explain what this military escalation is intended to achieve and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution," Sanders said on Twitter.

He added that he is "deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East."

"If the last 15 years have shown anything, it’s that such engagements are disastrous for American security, our economy and our people," Sanders added.

Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.