'Room-Size Issue': Trump's Estate Too Small for Chinese Delegation

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh ‘Mar-A-Lago Act’ to Force Trump to Reveal Identity of Visitors to Southern White House

Trump's "Mar-a-Lago" house — which the US President also calls his "summer White House" — has already hosted the delegation of the Prime Minister of Japan, but the Chinese delegation seems to have surpassed all expectations of the US President.

It turned out that the house does not have enough rooms, so the members of the Chinese delegation did not stay at the estate and had to rent rooms in a nearby hotel.

"They were invited, but it was a room-size issue," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told journalists.

The meeting between the two presidents is taking place April 6-7. The leaders are expected to discuss several important issues, including North Korea's latest missile test, as well as the economic cooperation between the two countries.