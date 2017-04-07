'Room-Size Issue': Trump's Estate Too Small for Chinese Delegation

It turned out that the house does not have enough rooms, so the members of the Chinese delegation did not stay at the estate and had to rent rooms in a nearby hotel.
"They were invited, but it was a room-size issue," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told journalists.
The meeting between the two presidents is taking place April 6-7. The leaders are expected to discuss several important issues, including North Korea's latest missile test, as well as the economic cooperation between the two countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good job Trump. Illegally bombing the Syrians while you are having the Chinese visit you.
siberianhusky
Bet you are not making friends.
Remember DO NOT CROSS THE YALU !!!! Somebody did not listen last time and it did cost you big time.