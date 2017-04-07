Register
    Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch arrives for a meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    US Senate Confirms Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

    US
    The US Senate has finally confirmed President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The final vote was 54 to 45.

    On Thursday, the US Senate voted to block the nomination in a 55-45 vote, and then offered a motion to postpone the vote until April 24. The majority of senators did not agree to delay the procedure for another two weeks.

    Later that day, the Senate approved in a 52-48 vote a change of an existing rule that will enable moving forward the nomination of Judge Gorsuch as the ninth Justice on the Supreme Court. The new rule allowed the Senate to take a simple majority procedural vote to limit debate to 30 hours on President Donald Trump's candidate for the Supreme Court.

    Interestingly, the long-awaited confirmation took place after Trump ordered the United States military to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, a move praised by most of the US lawmakers some of whom previously had blocked the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation.

    On Monday, Senate Democrats secured enough votes to try to block the confirmation of Gorsuch, despite Republicans's goal to approve the candidate anyway.

    Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell then appealed the rule that 60 votes are necessary to bypass a filibuster. McConnell invoked a so-called "nuclear option" to clear the path for Trump's candidate.

      ivanwa88
      The deal stinks to high heaven there's definitely a skunk or two in the room! it passed through after Trump fired the missiles albeit now that the smoke has cleared literally most of the missiles got lost in Hawaii somewhere and most of the rest landed in a paddock there were some casualties but all in all if you planned to minimize if not avoid damage and casualties it was a success so either the missiles are rubbish or Trump did a deal he was blackmailed into and simply minimized the damage!!? boy what a shemozzle his lack of International diplomacy and his advisers are in deep bovine muck they don't have a clue the deal within the deal that will bite so hard he wont be able to sit for decades.
      ivanwa88
      The above was after watching a close up video of the airfield with virtually very little damage some hangars got hit rows of untouched planes everywhere and the runway could host a formula one race tomorrow.
      Albeit sadly there were deaths I say unlucky about 18 of the 26 that landed hit a paddock I think a cow died called Daisy gone to the milky way.
