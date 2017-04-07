Register
19:35 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Genetics

    FDA Finally Approve 'Do-it-Yourself' Genetic Tests for Diseases

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    Imagine if you could determine what diseases a person may get from the comfort of your own home, before any official diagnoses? This is about to become a reality, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved the first at home genetic test that can determine a person's risk of developing certain diseases.

    The genetics firm 23andMe — a genomics and biotechnology company — are about to bring to market the first test yourself for 10 genetic conditions, which will include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

    For consumers this is an innovative development that paves the way for do-it-yourself tests and 23andMe plan to offer the service in the next few months.

    No longer will you need a doctor to administer the test, as the FDA have allowed 23andMe to ship the kits directly to the end-user.

    "It's a watershed moment for us and the FDA, we are all really tired and very happy," Kathy Hibbs, chief legal and regulatory officer, said in a recent interview.

    The companies have been working on this new development since 2006. Respondents have been sending in small vials of spit to the company and 23andMe have analyzed the DNA within the saliva to try and provide genetic insights into customers ancestry. They have also looked at hair and eye color in order to paint a picture of what diseases the person may be prone to developing.

    However, the FDA decided to stop the 23andMe from carrying out genetic services in 2013, as the government agency was concerned that consumers would rely on the company's information to make medical decisions.

    Hank Greely, a biologist at Stanford University in California, said that consumers might not understand the limits of the test results and that they still need the help of a genetic counselor or physician.

    "I'm not a big fan of cutting out the middleman when the middleman is a trained professional and most of the country doesn't understand much about health," Greely said in a recent interview.

    However it seems that the FDA has had a change of heart — the agency decided in a recent ruling to allow 23andMe to tell customers whether they possess genetic mutations that are associated to diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Customers should be aware however that the testing is not equivalent to a medical diagnosis.

    23andMe is not only looking to do direct-to-consumer testing, but they are also hoping to develop and build on their growing database, which contains the DNA results of over 1 million people. Users now have the option to share genetic information with 23andMe and according to sources, they have signed lucrative contracts with pharmaceutical giants such as Genentech and Pfizer.

    Related:

    FDA Approves Trials to Test Ecstasy as PTSD Treatment
    Vape 'Em While Ya Got 'Em: FDA Issues Deadly New E-Cig Rules
    Shocking Revelation: FDA to Ban Electric Therapy on Kids
    FDA Approves GMO Apples, Potatoes But Companies Won’t Use Them
    Tags:
    Alzheimer's disease, doctors, tests, genetics, disease, Parkinson's disease, science, medicine, US Food and Drug Administration, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok