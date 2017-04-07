Trump Violates Constitution by Ordering Syria Strike Without Asking Congress

© AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais Trump Says Ordered Missile Strike on Syria in 'Vital Security Interest of US'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump should have asked for authorization from Congress before launching the Thursday missile strike against a military field in Syria, as required by the US Constitution, Senator Rand Paul said in a statement.

"The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution," Paul wrote in a message via Twitter on Thursday. "Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different."