07:27 GMT +307 April 2017
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen

    Trump Violates Constitution by Ordering Syria Strike Without Asking Congress

    US
    Senator Rand Paul said that Donald Trump should have asked for authorization from Congress before launching the Thursday missile strike against a military field in Syria.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    Trump Says Ordered Missile Strike on Syria in 'Vital Security Interest of US'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump should have asked for authorization from Congress before launching the Thursday missile strike against a military field in Syria, as required by the US Constitution, Senator Rand Paul said in a statement.

    "The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution," Paul wrote in a message via Twitter on Thursday. "Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different."

      impeach trump now
      As of tonight, Trump is no better than Obama or Bush. F**k you, DJIT.
      Adrienne Adonis
      Barack Hussein obama ( everyone's loving Muslim ) never went through congress
      Darrell R
      Washington only obeys the constitution when they feel like it.
      ivanwa88
      Clear message from US Terrorists do not destroy our key weapons hidden in warehouses! the loss of those chemicals which was intended for Mosul to bring the US back in full strength into Iraq as the US feels they are losing there control over Iraq as troops have completed 90% of the mission to liberate the caliphate capital of Daesh.

      Im certain the idea was to then filter through in large numbers into Syria as Daesh is almost completely defeated in Syria much to US angst and they feel they must fill the void the Syrian bombing of the warehouse saved 1000's of Iraqi lives but hindered US intentions in a big way.
      ivanwa88
      It is now clear Trump is dedicated to recommitting US troops as many as necessary to control Iraq and Syria then Iran IS HE INSANE?
      That would mean millions of US casualties MILLIONS like never seen before it is time again the military stood up as they did 6-7 years ago and said no to illegal unauthorized invasions as Trump has shown what he really wants and its crazier than a shithouse rat!
      Andrew J
      The US scum are an evil scourge upon the earth.
      FeEisi
      Trump is very "flexible" in his view of the Constitution.
    • Reply
      Игорь H.in reply toimpeach trump now(Show commentHide comment)
      impeach trump now,
      You are so right. I just sent him an email explaining that he is an IDIOT and A**HOLE.
      Игорь H.in reply toAdrienne Adonis(Show commentHide comment)
      Adrienne Adonis, But this does NOT give The TRUMPA$$ the same right.
      Игорь H.in reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, Trump is an A88HOLE!!!
      Игорь H.
      I honestly hope Trump gets just what he deserves...an all out war on his soil. Maybe N. Korea will step up to the plate also.
      ivanwa88
      Are you Trolling there's a pattern to your work otherwise stop bombarding and keep it civil and informed.
      Are you a Uke fascist? pretending to be anti war?
      cast235
      There are also GREAT NEWS for Syria.
      Russia MUST prove what happened. Then open a tribunal. Not to jail no one; , but where U,N could be present to ORDER U.S to PAY for all damages!!!!!!
    Ok