04:25 GMT +307 April 2017
    Twitter Sues Trump Administration for Demanding Identity of User

    US social media company Twitter filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration under the claim that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials tried to get Twitter to reveal the identity of an anonymous account, US media reported.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawsuit alleges that CBP agents asked Twitter to reveal the identity of the user @ALT_uscis, claiming that the account has been critical of the administration and the CBP agency, The Hill newspaper said on Thursday.

    CBP agents Adam Hoffman and Stephen Caruso sent the administrative summons to Twitter on March 14, saying that it was required to turn in all records regarding @ALT_uscis account, including login information, according to the lawsuit, and that failing to comply would result in Twitter being taken to federal court, The Hill reported.

    The CBP reportedly declined to comment on the lawsuit, according to The Hill, and Twitter said revealing the account would be a violation of its First Amendment rights.

    Tags:
    lawsuit, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      The main reason I still like Trump is that progressives and neocon hate his guts so much.
    Show new comments (0)

