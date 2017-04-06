Facebook Plans to Pay Fact-Checkers for Detecting Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In December 2016, Facebook revealed its strategy and tools to combat fake news stories from being distributed through its platform, of which included reporting by users, cracking down on financially-motivated spammers and working with third-party fact checkers.

The step would formalize partner relationships with third-party party fact-checkers, which include such news organizations as Politifact, AFP, BFMTV, and Le Monde, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

"A commercial relationship is something that’s on the table and that we are very open to… It could depend on individual organisations, but we want to engage responsibly and if that means a financial arrangement, we are very open to it," Adam Mosseri, the company's vice-president of product for news feed, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

As an additional measure, Facebook on Friday will also introduce a list of 10 tips which will help the platform's users identify false news by checking and analyzing website URLs, dates, and mispellings, according to the newspaper.

The term "fake news" emerged shortly after November 8 in the United States, after it was widely reported that false and misleading stories posted to Facebook might have influenced the outcome of the presidential election.