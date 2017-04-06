Register
22:21 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pentagon

    Eyeing Pyongyang, Pentagon Plans First Missile Intercept Test in Years

    © Sputnik/ David B. Gleason
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9002

    A Pentagon spokesman says that the department’s $36-billion ground-based missile defense system may conduct its first intercept test in three years, come late May.

    The tentative testing comes as North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un continue ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons testing.

    "Although North Korea is not an existential threat," the isolated country is "the most dangerous and unpredictable actor in the Pacific region," according to comments from Air Force Gen. John Hyten, head of the US Strategic Command (StratCom), to a Senate panel this week. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US-China Summit: North Korea Divisions Cast Shadow

    The defense system is managed by Boeing, with interceptors in California at Vandenberg Air Force Base and in Alaska at Fort Greely. According to Missile Defense Agency, the Pentagon’s test will include an avionics update to an Orbital ATK Inc.-made booster rocket containing a conventional warhead.

    Hyten told lawmakers, "Pyongyang’s evolving ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program underscore the growing threat" as they are "also pursuing development of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) and Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles capabilities, and an improved Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile," according to Bloomberg.

    Amid ongoing threats from the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), responding to joint military drills between the US and South Korea, US President Donald Trump has accused the country of behaving "very very badly," and the issue will likely be a central piece of discussion in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday and Friday.

    Trump has accused China of not taking an active enough role in addressing provocation from the North, while Beijing maintains it has enforced sanctions against Pyongyang leveled by the United Nations. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US General: Preemptive Strike May Be 'Only Option Left' With North Korea

    In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Trump warned, "If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you."

    China has its own issues with the presence of the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, believing the system’s radar could be used to spy on Beijing.

    Seoul’s military claimed this week that Pyongyang fired a missile more than 30 miles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, in continued defiance of UN sanctions and international calls for denuclearization. There are also reports that Pyongyang is trying to develop a missile topped with a nuclear warhead.

    During his testimony, Hyten pointed out that a similar missile North Korea tested in February utilized a new solid fuel and was fired from a mobile launcher, and that this is concerning because solid fuel projectiles are more difficult to track. "They moved what was demonstrated at sea onto land, onto a new launcher and did it in a very quick way," he said.

    Early estimations indicated the launch may have been the medium-range missile KN-15, also called the Pukguksong-2. South Korean officials have expressed that this latest test was deliberately timed to Xi and Trump’s upcoming meeting.

    Related:

    Pentagon Seeks Balance on Releasing Details of $550M B-21 Long Range Bomber
    Kurds Say Pentagon Plans to 'Send 1,000 Troops to Syria in the Coming Weeks'
    Pentagon Needs Additional $30Bln to Address Worsening Security - DoD
    US Detects Failed North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch - Pentagon
    Pentagon Denies It Hid Report Showing More Than $100 Billion in Waste
    Tags:
    missile interceptor, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok