Pentagon Chief to Brief Trump on Military Options for Syria - Reports

The White House later commented on the issue shedding some light on the issue. Trump has talked to several leaders about creating safe zones in Syria, the White House said. The US president earlier mentioned such an idea during an interview, however, no decision followed.
Trump is not going to inform about his decisions or options in Syria until he makes them, the White House said.
Earlier in the day, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump is considering a military action option in Syria after the alleged chemical attack in Idlib. The media outlet did not specify which exactly "military action" the US leader is mulling.
Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
Opponents of President Bashar al-Assad have claimed that the Syrian Arab Army had used chemical weapons against civilians intentionally, something Syrian authorities strongly deny. No evidence has been provided to support the claims.
Also on Wednesday, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley threatened that the US could retaliate unilaterally against Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the incident needs to be cleared up before making any accusations.
In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.
Iran has many options available in the region should Trump make a huge miscalculation on Syria. Let this be another lesson to Russia. Never try to seek detente with evil like Trump. You must always seek the moral high ground. When he threatens your ally Iran and China you should support them.

It is very clear why Assad would not do a chemical attack.

Now we see Trump as the clown that he is, with that other mad dog fool.

better if pentagon put tongue in the teet and chew, Syria isn't Lybia or Irak...
It happened just like before
because rebels had chemical weapons. Why would Assad do such a stupid thing because it would remove him from power. Looks like USA is finding an excuse to attack Syria. I recommend Russia take necessary steps to defend Syria. if USA tries to attack Syrian armed forces Russia has every right to have a war with USA be it nuclear. I hope Trump has a clear understanding this bullying will not continue any further. I really don't believe the US media. They are known for lying day after day. I believe the Russian version of the story.
