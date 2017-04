© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Defeat Daesh in Syria, Then Worry About Assad - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tidd noted that Trinidadian foreign terrorist fighter Shane Crawford urged Daesh disciples to attack US and Trinidad government and civilian targets.

Crawford was speaking through a Daesh publication and suggested targets in California, Florida and France.

"ISIS [Daesh] discussed a scenario in which its followers could exploit already established trafficking networks to make their way to our Southwest border," Tidd said.

"And what keeps me up at night is knowing I’m not the only one thinking about those routes—extremist networks like ISIS are thinking about them too, and how to use them."