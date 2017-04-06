Senate Fails to Get Enough Votes to Stop Debate on Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria McConnell Sets Up Procedural Vote on Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a 41-34 vote, Democrats in the Senate filibustered Gorsuch's nomination, while the voting procedure continues.

Republicans are now expected to try to change the Senate rule, which will enable them to advance Gorsuch’s nomination.

On Monday, Senate Democrats secured enough votes to try to block the confirmation of Gorsuch, despite Republicans's goal to approve the candidate anyway.

US Senator John McCain said earlier that the majority Republicans would likely invoke the so-called "nuclear option" and change the rules in order to confirm Gorsuch.

The full Senate is scheduled to hold a vote on Gorsuch's confirmation on Friday.