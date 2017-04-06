Special Prosecutor Needed in Russia Probe - Senator

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite House Intel Chairman Nunes Temporarily Steps Down From Russia Probe Due to 'Entirely False' Accusations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, underscored the urgency of having an independent person in the US Supreme Court, who would defend and promote the fairness of the court.

"I want that commitment from the Department of Justice, that the special prosecutor will be appointed." Blumenthal stated. "Only a special prosecutor can enforce criminal laws, can bring criminal charges, if they are warranted."

Earlier in the day, Nunes announced his decision to step down from the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

The panel's probe will be now led by Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter, Nunes noted in a statement.