Materials Viewed by Nunes Available to US House Int'l Committee - Schiff

US House Speaker Ryan Backs Nunes in Stepping Down From Russian Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The documents seen by US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes at the White House have now been made available to the rest of the Committee, ranking member Adam Schiff told reporters on Thursday.

"As I understand now the materials that the chairman viewed at the White House that I subsequently viewed are now being made available to the full committee," Schiff stated. "I think that’s a very positive step."

On March 22, Nunes told journalists the US Intelligence Community had incidentally collected information on President Donald Trump’s transition team.

Nunes then briefed Trump on the findings, but did not share the information with the rest of the Intelligence Committee. Schiff saw that information for the first time last week.

Earlier today, Nunes announced he will temporarily step down from his role as Intelligence Committee chairman for the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has denied any involvement in the US election.