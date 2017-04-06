Register
    Satellite picture of the island of Hawaii

    US Navy Agrees to Close 3 Illegal Cesspools at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor

    © Wikipedia
    EPA announced an agreement with the US Navy to close three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

    PORTLAND (Sputnik) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an agreement with the US Navy to close three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Hawaiian island of Oahu and pay a civil penalty of $94,212 for violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    "All large capacity cesspools must be closed to protect Hawaii's drinking water and coastal resources," EPA Acting Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest Alexis Strauss was quoted in the press release as saying.

    Cesspools at the military base continued to be used despite a 2005 ban under the Safe Drinking Water Act's underground injection control program.

    In 2010, the Pearl Harbor Naval Base and Hickam Air Force Base combined operations and a Navy audit revealed that the joint base had nine large capacity cesspools. The Navy closed six cesspools in 2012, but the remaining three were not closed in a timely manner, according to the release.

    The remaining three cesspools served approximately 160 people at three facilities. The cesspools have already been replaced with approved wastewater treatment systems.

