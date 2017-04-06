Register
02:38 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A student walks through Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in this file photo taken November 16, 2012

    The Revolution Will Be Graded: Harvard’s ‘Resistance School’ Counters Trump

    © REUTERS/ Jessica Rinaldi/Files
    US
    Get short URL
    164 0 0

    A new Harvard University initiative aims to fight the “Trump agenda” by way of a four-week course that aims to turn students into activists.

    Resistance School is the title of a new course developed by Harvard University undergraduate students that can be taken by anyone interested in person or through a free online forum.

    Resistance School Cartoon
    © Sputnik/ Ted Rall
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?

    “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty,” the Resistance School’s website proclaims prominently. 

    The educational sessions, which do not grant academic credit to current students, will be broadcast over Facebook Live to form a “nationwide classroom” to bring together disparate groups. Course organizers hopes to spur collective action by asking enrollees to round up five or more people to watch and participate in each of the sessions.

    The schedule starts April 5 and ends April 27. All classes are held on Wednesdays.

    Content includes how to communicate values for political advocacy, engage grassroots and online activism tactics, and ensure the movement endures for as long as US President Donald Trump is in office. Speakers include former White House staffers, Harvard public policy professors and grassroots organizers.

    The Resistance School says on its website that thousands of people have already registered for the course. The group was not immediately able to respond to an inquiry as to how many of Harvard’s 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students had enrolled.

    The Harvard College Democrats claim to be the largest political group on campus, so the Resistance School stands to receive significant support from the school’s student body.

    Related:

    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    US Must Resist Trump’s Calls for Voter Suppression - Senator Sanders
    Dems #Resist Trump... by Approving His Nominees
    George Soros Seeking Ways to Resist Trump's New Global Order
    Resist, Agitate, Obstruct: Preparing for Trump & GOP Control
    Tags:
    Resist, Harvard University, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Wow. All the criminal and inhuman things Bush, Bush, Clinton, Obama did with their 15 years of murderous wars in 7 nations and these children of higher learning never said a peep, not a word. Now with Trump who hasn't did anything yet they are doing this.
      Fail. Disgusting.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok