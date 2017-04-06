More Than Six in 10 Americans See Partisan Bias in US News Media

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 60 percent of US adults believe the news media routinely favours one political party over the other, with most giving an edge to the Democrats, Gallup revealed in poll.

"Gallup asked those who perceive political bias in the news media to say which party the news media favors," a press release explaining the poll stated. "Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of those who believe the media favors a political party say it is the Democratic Party. Only about a third as many (22 percent) believe the media favors Republicans."

When Gallup last asked this question in February 2003, Americans were evenly divided on whether the media favoured one political party.

In addition, 65 percent said that news organizations are often wrong in their reporting, the release explained.