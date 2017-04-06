Register
02:38 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Lightning illuminates a house after a tornado touched down in Jefferson County, Ala., damaging several houses, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. A Christmastime wave of severe weather continued Friday.

    Eye of the Storm: South Slammed by Tornadoes, Lightning (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo/ Butch Dill
    US
    Get short URL
    0 17110

    Five deaths have been reported in the American South as a result of severe weather, including tornadoes and lightning.

    The most recent death was of 52-year-old Jacqueline Williams, whose car skidded into a rain-swollen creek. She was a resident of the town of Florence, population 4,000, in Rankin County, Mississippi.

    ​Elsewhere in the state, in the small town of Glendora, Shirley Thomas was killed by a tree falling on her house. Two more deaths were reported in Louisiana and a fifth in South Carolina.

    ​A total of 75 million Americans were reported to be at risk from severe weather, primarily in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Florida. Storm watches are in effect across even more territory, from as far north as New York and as far west as Missouri.

    ​Lightning and tornadoes wreaked havoc in Alabama, causing "significant damage" to at least 25 homes in Henry and DeKalb Counties and leaving hundreds without power. No serious injuries were reported. Thirty Alabama counties canceled school on Wednesday.

    ​Alabama governor Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency and deployed 50 National Guard soldiers throughout the Yellowhammer State. "Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse," Bentley said in the statement.

    ​"I have issued a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise. I also want to encourage individuals to stay weather aware and have a method to receive the latest weather alerts."

    ​Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also put his state on "high alert" and urged people to stay off the roads. "It is an extremely dangerous weather event," he told reporters.

    ​A tornado made its warpath through south Georgia just hours after lightning strikes damaged homes less than 30 miles outside of Atlanta. Georgia Power has reported around 5,000 people without power as of Wednesday afternoon. The Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, was forced to postpone.

    ​Storms will continue throughout the southeast through Wednesday night.

    Related:

    NASA's Plant Struck by Tornado
    Monstrous Tornado Moves Across Louisiana (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Floods and 34-Foot Waves Hit California, Tornadoes in South (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Death Toll From Tornadoes in US Southeast Rises to 18 - Reports
    Trump Announces Allocation of Federal Support to States Hit by Tornadoes
    Tags:
    lightning strike, tornado, storm, disaster, Robert Bentley, John Bel Edwards, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok