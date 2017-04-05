Quarter of US Marine Aircraft Idle Due to Lack of Spare Parts

"We've got 23 percent of our aircraft down due to a lack of one or multiple spare parts needed for each aircraft," Taylor told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Readiness subcommittee. "In some cases, you pull a panel off an F/A —18 and what you see inside is rust and corrosion."
Taylor noted that the Marine Corps had to turn to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group's Boneyard in the US state of Arizona to cannibalize F/A-18 spare parts.
However, the Marines as well as the Navy had retired 30 of the aircraft over a ten-year period and stored them in the Boneyard just for such an occasion.
