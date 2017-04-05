Trump Says He Thinks Susan Rice May Have Acted Illegally

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump was asked if he believed Rice broke the law if she "unmasked" names in intelligence reports of Trump associates who were surveilled by US intelligence agencies.
"Do I think? Yes, I think," Trump said in an interview with the New York Times.
Last month, White House lawyers learned that Rice was the one behind unmasking the names, such as Mike Flynn, whose conversation with a Russian ambassador was later leaked to the media.
Appearing on "PBS NewsHour" in March, Rice was asked about Trump and his team being caught up in incidental intelligence collection, and she denied having any knowledge of it happening.
