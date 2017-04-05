Steve Bannon Should Be 'Completely Out' From Administration - US Senator

"I’ll be very pleased that he is not on National Security Council. My hope is that he would have no role in government at all, that he would be completely out," Cardin stated.
In January, Trump decided to add Bannon to the NSC Principals Committee, despite his limited experience in the area of national security.
According to the White House, Bannon is no longer needed at this position, but will remain to be a senior adviser for domestic affairs.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ben Cardin, 73 year old radical from Maryland. Yeah. I really care what this guy says. Bannon is obviously working well behind the scenes because someone is looking after the Trump voter base and it sure isn't Pence or Priebus.
