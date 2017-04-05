Steve Bannon Should Be 'Completely Out' From Administration - US Senator

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump's Strategist Steve Bannon Removed From US National Security Council - White House Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cardin also suggested Bannon should not be giving advice to Trump with respect to "diversity, tolerance and values."

"I’ll be very pleased that he is not on National Security Council. My hope is that he would have no role in government at all, that he would be completely out," Cardin stated.

In January, Trump decided to add Bannon to the NSC Principals Committee, despite his limited experience in the area of national security.

According to the White House, Bannon is no longer needed at this position, but will remain to be a senior adviser for domestic affairs.