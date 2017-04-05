Register
    Steve Bannon Should Be 'Completely Out' From Administration - US Senator

    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon should play no role in the administration of US President Donald Trump following his removal from the National Security Council (NSC) Principals Committee, US Senator Ben Cardin said in a press conference on Wednesday.

    Trump's Strategist Steve Bannon Removed From US National Security Council - White House Official
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cardin also suggested Bannon should not be giving advice to Trump with respect to "diversity, tolerance and values."

    "I’ll be very pleased that he is not on National Security Council. My hope is that he would have no role in government at all, that he would be completely out," Cardin stated.

    In January, Trump decided to add Bannon to the NSC Principals Committee, despite his limited experience in the area of national security.

    According to the White House, Bannon is no longer needed at this position, but will remain to be a senior adviser for domestic affairs.

      jas
      Ben Cardin, 73 year old radical from Maryland. Yeah. I really care what this guy says. Bannon is obviously working well behind the scenes because someone is looking after the Trump voter base and it sure isn't Pence or Priebus.
