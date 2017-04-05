Register
20:34 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian flag

    US Assistance to Ukraine Likely to Decline in 2017

    © Flickr/ SerenityRose
    US
    Get short URL
    411811

    The US assistance to Ukraine is likely to decline this year, US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget Brink said on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The move was explained by US budget buts.

    "The president’s budget is going to be slimmer than previous budgets…but my anticipation is that we will have a smaller budget across the board, and the State Department and our foreign assistance is a part of that budget that is getting a very serious cut," Brink stated at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, when asked about aid volume to Ukraine.

    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine on July 20, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Why is US Slashing Military Aid to Ukraine?
    In March, Kiev urged the US Senate to approve funds for defense assistance to Ukraine.

    In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US president. In late February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called on the new US administration to reconsider supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine as they result in new tragedies.

    Earlier in the day, the fourth tranche of the International Monetary Fund credit of $1 billion to Ukraine has entered the reserve of the National Bank of Ukraine.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    © AP Photo/ Itsuo Inouye
    Ukraine May Receive Next IMF Tranche in May
    On Monday, the IMF authorized a $1 billion tranche in financial aid to Ukraine as the country’s economy is slowly recovering. At the same time, the IMF stressed in a press release on Tuesday the need to speed up the pace of structural and governance reforms in Ukraine to achieve stronger economic growth.

    The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015. Kiev has already received three tranches of aid totaling $7.7 billion under the program, which stipulates the allocation of a $17.5-billion loan to Ukraine to revive the country's economy and requires the implementation of economic reforms.

    Related:

    US Lethal Assistance to Ukraine ‘Still on Table’ - Carter
    Ukraine Approves Customs Mutual Assistance Deal With US - Finance Minister
    US ‘Obsession’ With Arming Ukraine Comes at Expense of Economic Assistance
    Tags:
    Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      On Monday, the IMF authorized a $1 billion tranche in financial aid to Ukraine as the country’s economy is slowly recovering. At the same time, the IMF stressed in a press release on Tuesday the need to speed up the pace of structural and governance reforms in Ukraine to achieve stronger economic growth.
      --
      The IMF has no credibility and has shattered any rules it had. There is no question that the Kiev Junta is not the least bit interested in governing and is stealing anything possible. Money to the Junta is just trowing in into junta bank accounts or buying them property or luxuries.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      As a taxpayer, this may be the best news of the day for me
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok