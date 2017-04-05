US Assistance to Ukraine Likely to Decline in 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The move was explained by US budget buts.

"The president’s budget is going to be slimmer than previous budgets…but my anticipation is that we will have a smaller budget across the board, and the State Department and our foreign assistance is a part of that budget that is getting a very serious cut," Brink stated at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, when asked about aid volume to Ukraine.

© AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN Why is US Slashing Military Aid to Ukraine?

In March, Kiev urged the US Senate to approve funds for defense assistance to Ukraine.

In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US president. In late February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called on the new US administration to reconsider supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine as they result in new tragedies.

Earlier in the day, the fourth tranche of the International Monetary Fund credit of $1 billion to Ukraine has entered the reserve of the National Bank of Ukraine.

© AP Photo/ Itsuo Inouye Ukraine May Receive Next IMF Tranche in May

On Monday, the IMF authorized a $1 billion tranche in financial aid to Ukraine as the country’s economy is slowly recovering. At the same time, the IMF stressed in a press release on Tuesday the need to speed up the pace of structural and governance reforms in Ukraine to achieve stronger economic growth.

The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015. Kiev has already received three tranches of aid totaling $7.7 billion under the program, which stipulates the allocation of a $17.5-billion loan to Ukraine to revive the country's economy and requires the implementation of economic reforms.