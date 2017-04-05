Steve Bannon Removed From US National Security Council - White House

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Steve Bannon has been removed from his post at the US National Security Council.

In August 2016, Bannon was named as CEO of Trump's presidential election campaign.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Meet Steve Bannon, One of the Most Influential Members of the Trump Team

Bannon, one of the key figures in the Trump administration, holds a master's degree in National Security Studies from Georgetown University and an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School. He worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, as well as an executive producer in Hollywood.

In 2005, Bannon met Andrew Breitbart, a conservative commentator and a media entrepreneur who owned Breitbart News Network. This partnership transformed Breitbart from a news aggregator into a leading voice for the alt-right, catering to anti-establishment and populist sentiments. Critics have accused the outlet of promoting a racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic agenda.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW