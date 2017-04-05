US Deports Russian Banker Buryakov on Wednesday

© REUTERS/ Jane Rosenberg Russian Banker Buryakov Released From US Prison Waits for Deportation – Source

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former banker Evgeny Buryakov has been deported from the United States to Russia, US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said in a press release on Wednesday.

"A former New York-area banker, who was convicted in federal court of conspiring to act in the United States as an agent of the Russian Federation, was removed to Moscow Wednesday, by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)," the release stated.

The release noted Buryakov pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to work as a Russian spy without telling US officials.

Evidence presented in court suggested Buryakov worked in the United States for four years as a Russian agent while posing as an employee of the Vnesheconombank in New York City, the release added.

Buryakov was returned to Moscow under the conditions of his plea agreement.

Buryakov has been accompanied by the Russian Consulate representatives, Russian Embassy in the United States spokesman Nikolay Lahonin told Sputnik.

Buryakov was arrested in New York in early 2015 on charges of gathering information for Russia’s intelligence service. In March, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of a foreign country.

On Wednesday, US media reported about possible release of Buryakov due to "good behavior." The information was later confirmed by a ICE spokesman.