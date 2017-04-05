US F-16 Combat Jet Crashes Near Washington - Joint Base Andrews

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The aircraft crashed approximately six miles southwest from the base, according to the statement. The jet was flying along with another aircraft in a routine training mission.

(1 of 3) A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) 5 апреля 2017 г.​

​The only pilot in the jet managed to eject in time and sustained no life-threatening injuries, the statement noted.

Military Aircraft down in area of Temple Hills RD & Woodells Ct. 1 pilot reported to have parachuted out — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) 5 апреля 2017 г.

​The US authorities said they are investigating the cause of the crash.