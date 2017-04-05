Majority of Americans Want to Avoid Government Shutdown by 'Any Means Necessary'

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The US government will run out of money unless Congress can agree on a spending bill by April 28.

"Nearly two-thirds of voters (65 percent) said lawmakers should take all necessary steps to avoid a government shutdown," the pollster stated. "[J]ust 17 percent said Congress should allow a temporary government shutdown if it helps them achieve their policy goals."

Congress can either pass a continuing resolution to maintain current funding levels, or pass appropriation bills to fund the government for the rest of fiscal year 2017.