US Security Services Need to Boost Drone Coordination on Mexico Border - GAO

© AP Photo/ Christian Torres Two German Firms Want to Help US to Build Wall at Border With Mexico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Border Patrol and related services need to improve their coordination on information received from unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones on land border surveillance with Mexico, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)… could strengthen coordination of Predator B unmanned aerial system (UAS) operations to conduct border security efforts,” the report stated on Tuesday.

Participants also identified barriers, such as resource constraints, rotation of key personnel, and lack of leadership commitment to the shortcomings in the program, the GAO added.

In February 2017, GAO reported that CBP does not record mission data consistently for its Predator B UAS, limiting the agency’s ability to assess program effectiveness, the report said.