McConnell Sets Up Procedural Vote on Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

US Senate to Confirm Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch by April 7

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed a cloture motion on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in a bid to effectively end debate over the candidate’s confirmation and force a vote, Senate Democrats said in a press release.

"This evening, Senator McConnell filed cloture on Executive Calendar #33, Neil M. Gorsuch, of Colorado, to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," the release stated on Tuesday.