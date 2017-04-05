Trump Signs Into Law Measure Returning Wildlife Management Authority to Alaska

"I thank President Trump for signing this resolution that reaffirms confidence in the intelligence and goodness of the American people, stopping the harassment from Washington 'experts' and curbing abusive overreach from the federal bureaucracy," Committee chairman Rob Bishop stated in the release on Tuesday.
The measure overturns the US Fish and Wildlife Service rule on "Non-Subsistence Take of Wildlife, and Public Participation and Closure Procedures, on National Wildlife Refuges in Alaska."
US Congressman Don Young from Alaska sponsored the joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the Obama-era rule.
