Pelosi: US Internet Privacy Bill Allows Sale of Consumers' Data 'to Anyone'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Trump signed into law a measure that overturns an Obama-era rule preventing service providers from selling information on consumers' internet habits.

"[Republicans] decided to sell Americans’ most personal and sensitive information to anyone with the money to buy it," Pelosi stated.

Pelosi called the measure a "breathtaking violation" of privacy.

The White House said the measure would allow service providers to be treated fairly while consumer and privacy concerns are reviewed on an equal playing field.