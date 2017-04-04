Hillary Clinton Has No Intention to Run for Public Office ‘Right Now’ - Chelsea

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has no plans to run for office again at the moment, her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, said on Tuesday.

"I don’t think so, not right now," Clinton said in an interview with CBS "This Morning" when asked if her mother intends to run for public office again.

Chelsea Clinton noted that she has also no plans to participate in any elections.

"Right now the answer is no, but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically," she added.

Hillary Clinton lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential election having gained 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.

