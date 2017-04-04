Register
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Has No Intention to Run for Public Office ‘Right Now’ - Chelsea

    US
    Hillary Clinton has no plans to run for office again at the moment.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016.
    New Emails Release: Hillary Clinton Still Haunted by #Emailgate
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has no plans to run for office again at the moment, her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, said on Tuesday.

    "I don’t think so, not right now," Clinton said in an interview with CBS "This Morning" when asked if her mother intends to run for public office again.

    Chelsea Clinton noted that she has also no plans to participate in any elections.

    "Right now the answer is no, but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically," she added.

    Hillary Clinton lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential election having gained 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      She has no pathos, does not know who her daddy is, is a failure as a writer, has no soluable pubic image worth asking about, has a droll for a husband, and is as corrupt a makeup as does her mother. And, for God's sake! We don't need her speaking for her mother either. It sounds so pathetic as if their therapist has told them that they need to get out more/
      support
      It is time for the more important stuff like spoiling the grandkids and enjoying the summers and winters of upstate New York. Why would anyone want to come out of the woods of Chautauqua anyway? It is fly fishing seasn now.
    Ok