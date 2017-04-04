Hillary Clinton Has No Intention to Run for Public Office ‘Right Now’ - Chelsea

"I don’t think so, not right now," Clinton said in an interview with CBS "This Morning" when asked if her mother intends to run for public office again.
Chelsea Clinton noted that she has also no plans to participate in any elections.
"Right now the answer is no, but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically," she added.
Hillary Clinton lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential election having gained 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete She has no pathos, does not know who her daddy is, is a failure as a writer, has no soluable pubic image worth asking about, has a droll for a husband, and is as corrupt a makeup as does her mother. And, for God's sake! We don't need her speaking for her mother either. It sounds so pathetic as if their therapist has told them that they need to get out more/ Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is time for the more important stuff like spoiling the grandkids and enjoying the summers and winters of upstate New York. Why would anyone want to come out of the woods of Chautauqua anyway? It is fly fishing seasn now.
marcanhalt
support