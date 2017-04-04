Trump Signs Bill Into Law Killing Internet Privacy Rules for Consumers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump signed into law on Monday a measure that overturns an Obama-era rule that prevented internet service providers from selling information related to customer internet habits, the White House said in a press release.

“On Monday, April 3, 2017, the President signed into law… S.J.Res. 34 – which nullifies the Federal Communications Commission’s rule on privacy of customers of broadband and other telecommunications services,” the release stated on Monday.

On Thursday, the White House stated that Trump supported actions by the US Congress to repeal the broadband regulations.

In addition, the White House added that the rollback would allow service providers to be treated fairly while consumer and privacy concerns are reviewed on an “equal” playing field.

The US Senate voted 50-48 on March 23 to dismantle a Federal Communications Commission's privacy rule, which was intended to protect broadband subscribers, by using the Congressional Review Act.