Register
02:06 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump during a reception with Congressional leaders on January 23, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC.

    The Trump Effect? In March a 54% Drop in Refugees Arriving in US

    © AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm
    US
    Get short URL
    12920

    Despite President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order being blocked in the courts, the number of refugees arriving in the US in March dropped 54% from the previous month.

    The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen at the new ICE Cyber Crimes Center expanded facilities in Fairfax, Virginia July 22, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Paul J. Richards
    US Immigration Agency Arrests 248 Foreign Nationals in 2 Weeks
    According to State Department Refugee Processing Center data, 2,070 refugees came to the United States last month — down from 4,579 in February.

    The number of refugees travelling to the US has been on the decline consistently since Trump took office with 9,945 coming in October, 8,355 in November, 7,371 in December, and 6,777 in January.

    Many of the refugees who did arrive in March came from nations listed in Trump’s travel order, including 335 from Somalia, 282 from Syria, and 101 from Iran.

    On March 16, Trump’s 50,000 ceiling on refugees permitted to enter the nation in the 2017 fiscal year went into effect — a sharp decline from the 110,000 that the Obama administration had vowed to accept.

    “With the fiscal year now halfway through, 39,098 refugees had arrived as of March 31, of whom 30,122 arrived before the end of the Obama administration and 8,967 since Trump’s inauguration,” CNS News reports.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    New Sheriff in Town: Steep Drop in US Illegal Immigration Comes Down to Trump's Sharp Rhetoric
    Illegal border crossing has also been on the decline since Trump took office.

    “General Kelly is doing a great job at the border. Numbers are way down. Many are not even trying to come in anymore,” the president tweeted last month.

    According to a report from the Washington Times, 31,575 people were apprehended in January while attempting to cross, compared to 43,253 in December 2016. The number of undocumented immigrants at the ports of entry on the southern border also fell 28 percent, to 10,899.

    The number of apprehensions made are typically seen as an indicator of overall flow. The logic is that the more people who are apprehended, the more people who also made it across undetected. Winter is generally a slower month, with far more illegal crossings occurring during warmer months.

    Related:

    Merkel Calls on Refugees to Respect German Values, Laws
    Arab League Summit Declaration to Show Support to Nations Hosting Syria Refugees
    Hundreds of Refugees Feared to Be Victims of US Coalition's Strikes Near Raqqa
    Some 2,500 Refugees From Six Travel-Banned Countries Enter US Under Trump
    US Vetting of Nauru Refugees Continues After Trump's Talks With Australian PM
    Tags:
    Refugees, Immigration, State Department, State Department Refugee Processing Center, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      something seems to be working for him...now let's see the morons (dimocrats and other like minded garbage) dismiss the figures. :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok