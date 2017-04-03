Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice Behind Unmasking of Trump Team

Cernovich also alleged that Maggie Haberman of the New York Times had the Susan Rice scoop for at least 48 hours, but chose not to report it “in an effort to protect the reputation of former President Barack Obama.”
Normally, the identities of US citizens who are not the targets, but sometimes get caught in the government spying, are redacted to protect their privacy. The process of “unmasking” the identities can only be requested by a select few within the intelligence community.
“Some of the conversations monitored included information related to whom the Trump team met with, the foreign policy views of some Trump associates and plans for the new administration,” the Hill reported.
Appearing on "PBS NewsHour" in March, Rice was asked about Trump and his team being caught up in incidental intelligence collection, and she denied having any knowledge of it happening.
"I know nothing about this," Rice said. "I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that account today."
Rice has not yet commented on the revelations that she herself was behind the unmasking.
just another vindictive and stupid waste of space.

Susan freakin' Rice? she's about as clueless as Trump himself. how could any respectable person take her seriously? she's just like her mother, a lost coconut.

James Clapper? This Washington jamaican (these beharrys are many there) is just another fool to be used like colin powell, what needs to be nailed is the clintons and obola. But Trump knows what he is doing.
