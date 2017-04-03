Register
04 April 2017
    Susan Rice

    Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice Behind Unmasking of Trump Team

    US
    On Sunday evening, author and journalist Mike Cernovich revealed that Susan Rice, who served as the National Security Adviser under President Obama, was behind the unmasking of people on President Donald Trump's transition team.

    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US Defense Intelligence Agency Suspends Mike Flynn's Secret Clearance
    The scoop was corroborated on Monday by Bloomberg News.

    Cernovich also alleged that Maggie Haberman of the New York Times had the Susan Rice scoop for at least 48 hours, but chose not to report it “in an effort to protect the reputation of former President Barack Obama.”

    Normally, the identities of US citizens who are not the targets, but sometimes get caught in the government spying, are redacted to protect their privacy. The process of “unmasking” the identities can only be requested by a select few within the intelligence community.

    “Some of the conversations monitored included information related to whom the Trump team met with, the foreign policy views of some Trump associates and plans for the new administration,” the Hill reported.

    A clock sits outside of Trump Tower at midnight
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US President Likely Right About Surveillance on Trump Tower - Ex-US Attorney General
    Last month, White House lawyers learned that Rice was the one behind unmasking the names, such as Mike Flynn, whose conversation with a Russian ambassador was later leaked to the media.

    Appearing on "PBS NewsHour" in March, Rice was asked about Trump and his team being caught up in incidental intelligence collection, and she denied having any knowledge of it happening.

    "I know nothing about this," Rice said. "I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that account today."

    Rice has not yet commented on the revelations that she herself was behind the unmasking.

      avatar
      michael
      just another vindictive and stupid waste of space.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      Susan freakin' Rice? she's about as clueless as Trump himself. how could any respectable person take her seriously? she's just like her mother, a lost coconut.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      James Clapper? This Washington jamaican (these beharrys are many there) is just another fool to be used like colin powell, what needs to be nailed is the clintons and obola. But Trump knows what he is doing.
